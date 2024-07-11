Euro 2024 stats: Kane eclipses Mbappe with all-time record 9, Watkins and England pick up historic firsts

Open Extended Reactions

Euro 2024's propensity for a late thriller came to the fore once again, as England produced a stellar comeback to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 with a last-gasp goal and seal their spot in the final against Spain.

Xavi Simons gave Ronald Koeman's side an early lead, before a controversial penalty awarded to England in the first half saw Harry Kane equalise from the spot. With the game heading towards extra-time, Ollie Watkins popped up to fulfil a childhood dream, scoring in the 90th minute to send England into the final.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from all the Euro 2024 action on July 10:

Netherlands 1-2 England

2

England will face Spain in the 2024 Euros final on Sunday; reaching back-to-back EURO finals, the first team to do so since Spain in 2008 and 2012 (won both).

3

This will be England's only third major tournament final in their history (won 1966 World Cup, lost 2020 EURO on penalties).

England have conceded first and went on to win in stoppage time, extra time, or penalties in each of their KO games this Euros �� Clutch �� pic.twitter.com/05aImGCmBc - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2024

89:59

Ollie Watkins' strike was the latest game-winning goal (89 mins, 59 seconds) in a regulation game in EURO knockout stage history. The previous record, in terms of minutes and seconds, was Philipp Lahm (89:30) for Germany in 2008 semifinals vs Turkey.

4

Watkins' goal was England's fourth scored in the 90th minute or later this tournament, tied with France (Euro 2000) for the most in a single men's EURO tournament.

4 and 1

Watkins scored with his fourth touch of the game (entered match in the 81st minute) and was the first winner scored by an England sub in EURO knockout stage history (second ever England sub to score in EURO knockout stage history after Jordan Henderson in 2020 - not a winner).

Cole Palmer came on for 10 minutes against the Netherlands and picked up his first assist of the tournament. Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham have yet to register a single assist throughout the tournament. pic.twitter.com/Rma8XurlH0 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2024

6

Harry Kane scored his sixth goal in the Euro KOs, going past Antoine Griezmann (5) for most goals in EURO knockout stage history. Kane now has more knockout stage goals (9) in World Cup/EUROs than any other European player. He broke a tie with Kylian Mbappé, Gerd Müller, Antoine Griezmann, Miroslav Klose (8 each).

7

This was Kane's 7th goal overall in the Euros, tying Alan Shearer for the most in England's history.

21y 82d

At 21 years old, 82 days, Xavi Simons is the youngest player to score for the Netherlands in EURO knockout stage history.

1

England became the first side in Euros history to reach the final after trailing in both the quarterfinal and semifinal.

Managers who have led England to more than one major international tournament final: �� Gareth Southgate That's it �� pic.twitter.com/IRVphD3lnT - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2024

5

This is the 5th KO Stage match at EURO 2024 in which the team to score the first goal lost. It was already the most in a single tournament and is now as much as the previous two EUROs combined (2 in EURO 2020 and 3 in EURO 2016).

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)