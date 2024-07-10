Euro 2024 stats: Yamal breaks Pele and Ronaldo's record, Spain's unprecedented 6, Mbappe's 0

Open Extended Reactions

It was dubbed the battle for the 'soul of football' - and Spain's Euro 2024 semifinal win over France proved to be just that. Luis de la Fuente's side overcame an early goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the eighth minute to register a 2-1 win and reach the final of Euro 2024.

Lamine Yamal kicked off the comeback with a pre-destined pearler in the 21st minute and just four minutes later, Dani Olmo put Spain ahead - after which they held on for the victory.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from all the Euro 2024 action on July 9:

Spain 2-1 France

16y, 362d

At 16 years, 362 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to make an appearance in World Cup or EURO semi-final, surpassing the record held by Pelé - who appeared in the semifinal of the 1958 World Cup aged 17 years, 244 days, also against France. The previous youngest male goal scorer in a EURO semifinal or final was Cristiano Ronaldo at 19 years, 146 days old on June 30, 2004 in the semifinals for Portugal against Netherlands.

1

Yamal also became the youngest male goal-scorer in EURO history. The previous youngest male goal was by Johann Vonlanthen at 18 years, 141 days old on June 21, 2004 in a Group stage game - also against France. The youngest-ever goal-scorer, man or woman, in EURO history is Norway's Isabell Herlovsen - who scored twice as a 16-year-old in the 2005 EURO championship at a slightly younger age (16y 351d and 16y 358d) than Yamal.

38y 231d

Jesús Navas (38 years, 231 days) became the oldest outfield player (excluding goalkeepers) to play in a Major Tournament semifinal (Euro/World Cup)

26.3

Yamal's was the furthest goal (26.3 meters) for Spain at the Euros since Rafael Gordillo against Denmark in 1988 (33.5 meters).

5

Spain advanced to its fifth final at the European Championship, tying Italy for the 2nd-most final appearances behind Germany's 6.

6

Spain also became the first team in European Championship history to win 6 consecutive games (or 6 consecutive games within a single tournament)

3

Dani Olmo joined Harry Kane (2020) and Antoine Griezmann (2016) as the only players to score in 3 straight knockout stage matches at a EURO since 1980 (first tournament with group stage). Olmo also became the first Spaniard to score in 3 consecutive EURO matches.

5

Olmo became the fifth player to score 3 goals in this EURO 2024 (only other player with 3 goals that is still in the tournament is Netherlands' Cody Gakpo.

5 and 3

Spain are unbeaten in five major tournament semis or finals where they led at halftime. The three goals scored in the first half were tied for the most in a Euro semifinal. There were also 3 goals in the 1960 Semifinal between France and Yugoslavia (France led 2-1) and in the 1992 Semifinal between Denmark and Netherlands (Denmark led 2-1).

1

Randal Kolo Muani's goal for France was their first that didn't come from an own goal or penalty goal in this tournament

1

This was France's first loss in a EURO KO game where they scored first (France won their 6 previous matches when doing so, including their last two against Spain).

0

Kylian Mbappe has never scored a goal from open play at the Euros (appeared in 2020 and 2024).

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)