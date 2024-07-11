Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said he will consider his future for both club and country over the next few weeks as he processes the disappointment of semifinal elimination at the European Championship on Wednesday.

Van Dijk said he would spend the next weeks figuring out his next career steps after nine years, and 75 caps, in the Netherlands team. The 33-year-old has one season left on his contract at Liverpool.

"I haven't the slightest idea right now. I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we'll go for it again, but first recover from this," Van Dijk told reporters after England beat the Netherlands 2-1 to advance to Sunday's final against Spain.

"After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over," Van Dijk said.

"Especially in the second half I had the feeling the outcome would fall our way. But [Ollie] Watkins was perhaps given a little too much space and he finished well."

"It hurts a lot that we conceded this goal so late in the match and are now empty-handed. You put everything into it, everyone gives everything and if the goal comes like that in the last minute, that just sucks. Yes ... sorry."