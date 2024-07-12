Transfer Talk: Inter Miami linked with Juventus' McKennie

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo gives nothing away when asked if he would be interested in the USMNT job. (0:36)

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter Miami interested in McKennie

Juventus midfielder and USMNT international Weston McKennie has received interest from MLS side Inter Miami CF, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Premier League club Aston Villa in recent times, but could now join a different ambitious project that would see him team up with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.

There is also the notion that a move to Miami would allow McKennie to become a central figure of the sport and its development within the United States.

This comes after an underwhelming showing from the USMNT at the Copa América and ahead of co-hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

McKennie would have to accept a reduction in salary to join Miami but could see an increase in his value from advertising and positively impact his perception within the United States.

Juventus consider the midfielder as somebody who will leave, although there is also interest in him from within Europe.

Going to Turkey doesn't appeal to the 25-year-old, and there is also interest from Germany -- where he previously turned out for Schalke 04 -- but the suggestion of an American move is interesting for him.

Weston McKennie has gotten interest from clubs such as Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

- Manchester United are working simultaneously on deals to sign a trio of centre-backs in Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille's Leny Yoro, as reported by Sky Sports. The Red Devils definitely want to sign one of the three but could add more than one depending on departures.

- Bayern Munich have had an initial proposal of €35 million including bonuses for Désiré Doué rejected by Stade Rennais, reports Le Parisien. Bayern aren't the only club looking at the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur among those from across Europe who are interested.

- Olympique Lyonnais Feminin want to sign Katie McCabe and are ready to make a formal offer if there is any sign that Arsenal Women are willing to negotiate, as reported by The Athletic. Lyon have already made contact but were told that the 28-year-old won't be leaving, although the French club's desire remains strong.

- AC Milan have made contact with AS Roma regarding a move for Tammy Abraham, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 26-year-old striker would be keen on joining them. That won't impact I Rossoneri's attempts to sign Atletico Madrid's Álvaro Morata, as they want to have the Spaniard, Luka Jovic and one more striker for next season.

- An agreement has been reached for Saúl Ñíguez's Atletico Madrid contract to be terminated ahead of the midfielder joining Sevilla, reports Fabrizio Romano. Saul will travel on Monday for a medical and contract signing, with the 29-year-old willing to accept under half of his current wage to join Sevilla.