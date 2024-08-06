Mark Ogden says that Manchester United are already being hit by injuries to some key players before the start of the new season. (2:50)

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Yoro, 18, was substituted early in a preseason friendly against Arsenal last week in Los Angeles along with forward Rasmus Højlund, who will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Yoro's rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months," United said in a statement.

United signed Yoro for £52 million from Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract in July.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Yoro had suffered a fractured metatarsal and could require an operation.

The news is a blow to manager Erik ten Hag, who blamed injuries for a miserable campaign last season which saw United finish eighth in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that United were keen to bolster their defence before Yoro's injury and their search is likely to step up now the Frenchman has been ruled out.

There is interest in Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as well as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

