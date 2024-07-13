Transfer Talk: Juventus won't give up on Sancho deal

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus won't give up on Sancho

A source has told ESPN's Rob Dawson that Jadon Sancho is set to be re-integrated into the Manchester United squad following discussions with manager Erik ten Hag, but that isn't going to deter Juventus.

Sancho hasn't played for United since August after publicly criticising Ten Hag in a social media post. He spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final. But after holding a meeting with Ten Hag this week, Sancho has returned to training with the first team.

The club have been open to offers for Sancho this summer with Juventus one of the clubs interested, but the valuation of £40 million has proven problematic. Tuttosport reports that Sancho being back in the United squad will not stop them from pursuing a deal.

The report says that Juve are convinced that the 24-year-old wants to join them -- and could offer Federico Chiesa on loan as part of the deal.

Jadon Sancho would get Champions League football with Juventus. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are working simultaneously on deals to sign a trio of centre-backs in Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille's Leny Yoro, as reported by Sky Sports. The Red Devils definitely want to sign one of the three but could add more than one depending on departures.

- Bayern Munich have had an initial proposal of €35 million including bonuses for Désiré Doué rejected by Stade Rennais, reports Le Parisien. Bayern aren't the only club looking at the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur among those from across Europe who are interested.

- Olympique Lyonnais Feminin want to sign Katie McCabe and are ready to make a formal offer if there is any sign that Arsenal Women are willing to negotiate, as reported by The Athletic. Lyon have already made contact but were told that the 28-year-old won't be leaving, although the French club's desire remains strong.

- AC Milan have made contact with AS Roma regarding a move for Tammy Abraham, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 26-year-old striker would be keen on joining them. That won't impact I Rossoneri's attempts to sign Atletico Madrid's Álvaro Morata, as they want to have the Spaniard, Luka Jovic and one more striker for next season.

- An agreement has been reached for Saúl Ñíguez's Atletico Madrid contract to be terminated ahead of the midfielder joining Sevilla, reports Fabrizio Romano. Saul will travel on Monday for a medical and contract signing, with the 29-year-old willing to accept under half of his current wage to join Sevilla.