Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has defended his decision to give Enzo Fernández the captain's armband during Chelsea's preseason friendly with Real Madrid, saying it is "quite clear" he is respected in the squad.

The midfielder was given the role despite the racist scandal that emerged following his Copa América win with Argentina.

The 23-year-old captained his side in the second half of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, taking over from Reece James who had previously said Fernández could cause a "problem" within the Chelsea camp.

During the celebrations of Argentina's Copa América victory Fernández posted a video in which the midfielder, along with several other players, sang a racist and derogatory chant about the heritage of some France players.

Chelsea defender and teammate Wesley Fofana branded the video as "uninhibited racism" and the club issued a statement condemning Fernández's actions.

The Argentinean has since apologised for the video and Maresca has defended Fernández' actions saying he had "no bad intentions."

Following the decision to give Fernández the captaincy, Maresca said: "He's one of the important players.

"To be honest, I think when we changed Reece, he gave the bracelet [captain armband] to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it's quite clear."

When asked if he felt team spirit could be affected by the fallout from Fernández's controversy, Maresca said: "I don't think so to be honest.

"I spoke with Enzo but as I said, I spoke with all of them. The situation is quite clear. He did already a statement apologising, the club did the same so."

Chelsea play Inter Milan on Sunday in their final preseason friendly before opening their 2024-25 Premier League season against Manchester City.