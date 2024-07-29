Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says that Enzo Fernandez didn't mean to cause any harm after a video emerged of the player singing racists chants. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

After the "blue flame" concept for their 2024-25 home kit split opinion among fans, Chelsea have maintained the theme but kept things reassuringly simple with their new away jersey.

The base colour of the shirt looks off-white, although we are assured it is in fact a very, very, VERY pale shade of orange which manufacturer Nike calls "guava ice." The textured weave embedded in the material then forms a tessellating pattern that vaguely resembles the links of a chain.

The flame theme is continued via the same vibrant orange trim from the home shirt which, according to the club, is "presenting fire and the shared ambition, burning passion and determination of the whole club to succeed both on and off the pitch."

The look is completed with contrasting orange-and-blue club crest and Nike logo, which have been embossed and given an iridescent sheen to fully pop under the floodlights, something of a hallmark of Chelsea's kits in recent years.

As things stand, a main sponsor has yet to be applied across the midriff of any of the men's first-team shirts.

Chelsea's latest away kit was released during their preseason tour of the United States with the promo video filmed on location on San Jose, California.

The Blues kicked off with a crushing 4-1 defeat against Celtic at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. They will now face América, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan over the next two weeks before flying home to continue with their Premier League preparations under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea are at home to Man City in their opening fixture of the new season on Aug. 18 and also have London derbies against Crystal Palace and West Ham United in their first six games of the campaign.