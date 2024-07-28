Marco Nasti scores late in the second half to give AC Milan the 3-2 lead. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

With United States star Christian Pulisic back on home soil, AC Milan and kit manufacturer Puma chose a novel way to unveil their new away kit.

The Serie A giants sprang the big reveal on fans in New York City during their preseason friendly against Premier League champions Manchester City at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

As you might expect, both Milan and City began the game wearing their new 2024-25 home kits. However, after the half-time break, the two teams emerged from the tunnel each dressed in completely different uniforms.

City reappeared wearing their new burgundy third alternate kit which was unveiled at an event in New York earlier in the week, while Milan surprised supporters by filing out for the second half in their brand-new all-white away kit.

It was a winning debut for the new outfit, too, with Marco Nasti's 78th-minute goal earning coach Paulo Fonseca's side a 3-2 win over Pep Guardiola's team.

Puma

The kit is a nod to the Rossoneri's founding in 1899 by British textile businessman Herbert Kilpin as the Milan Football and Cricket Club.

As such, the 2024-25 away kit is based on an elegant and sophisticated template which takes its inspiration from the outfits worn by players of that most quintessentially English bat-and-ball game.

The polo collar and cuffs are decorated with simple red and black trim while the monochromatic black logos and club crest add to the sleek, pared-down feel.

The fabric also has a very light pinstripe effect which is also a subtle visual reference to the famous stripes that Milan's footballers have worn since they wore formed 125 years ago.

Milan will be hoping to reel in Inter Milan next season after finishing second to them in the Serie A title race last term, ending the campaign 19 points behind the champions.

Inter also got the better of Milan when they met in the semifinals of the 2022-23 Champions League, before losing the final in Istanbul to treble-winners Man City.

In a bid to bridge the gap to their local rivals, Milan have brought in Fonseca to replace Stefano Pioli in the dugout, while they have also signed Spain captain and striker Álvaro Morata from Atlético Madrid.