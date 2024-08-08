Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith praise Marta ahead of her final match for Brazil in the gold medal match vs. USWNT. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Trinity Rodman has looked up to Marta, the Brazilian soccer star, for years, and Rodman sees her as one of the most significant legends in the history of the women's game.

Rodman also wants to beat her. Badly.

"Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world," Rodman said Thursday, ahead of Saturday's Olympic final between the U.S. women's national team and Brazil.

The U.S. forward then shrugged. "But yeah, we want that gold. I love her, but we want to win."

Marta, 38, is playing in her sixth Olympics for Brazil and has previously announced this will be her final major tournament. She has never won a World Cup or Olympic title.

Marta will be available for the Olympic final after serving a two-game suspension for a red card. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sophia Smith, who is 23, echoed Rodman's sentiments, saying that Marta was the player she always watched highlights of growing up. She and her father would pore over them, Smith said, taking inspiration from the way Marta controlled the ball and could open up the field with her passes.

Playing against Marta now in the NWSL is "surreal," Smith said, and something she never takes for granted.

"We wouldn't be here without Marta, who changed the game forever and continues to change the game," Smith said. "For her to play in our league has helped so much. I don't think words can describe how grateful we are for a player like Marta that is an advocate for young players like us."

Effusive as she was, though, Smith also agreed with Rodman that there is no concern about the Americans having too much reverence for Marta's legacy during Saturday's final.

"I know she would want us to give her the best of our games," Smith said. "That's the highest level of respect you can give someone."