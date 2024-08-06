Marc J. Spears joins "NBA Today" and details what the United States should expect from Nigeria in the basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Games. (1:18)

Despite seeing his team fail to make it out of the group stage of the Olympic women's football tournament, Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum believes the Super Falcons are not far from the world's top teams.

The American coach also expressed to ESPN his hope that he would be allowed to carry on and refresh the team with younger players going forward.

In their fourth Olympic appearance, and first in 16 years, the Super Falcons failed to win a single game, going down 1-0 to Brazil and Spain before seeing their hopes of progress extinguished 3-1 by Japan. In a bizarre coincidence, the results were the exact same as they posted at their most recent appearance, in 2008.

But Waldrum insists that the team not only has the talent, with a balanced mix of experienced core and young players, but have also made enough progress to match up against any of the world's top sides.

"Our players are extremely talented," he told ESPN. "That's always been the history of Nigeria, it has extremely talented players. And I think this one could be a special group. We've shown our quality against some of the best teams in the world."

Coach Randy Waldrum (center) speaks to his Nigeria players during their Olympic group stage match against Japan, which the Super Falcons lost 3-1. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Blessed with the experience of players like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Osinachi Ohale, Uchenna Kanu, along with promising youngsters like Deborah Abiodun, Tosin's Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Nicole Payne, Waldrum believes there is a bright future for the team.

He added: "I'm excited about the young players but I really do like the core of our team. I guess the one thing I said after the World Cup, and I would continue to say it now publicly, is if we will invest in this team, as a federation and a country, this team would have a chance to be one of the best in the world."

To get to that position, Waldrum, who also time-shares as coach of the University of Pittsburgh women's soccer team, would like to see the kind of organization that teams in the US enjoy that optimize their potentials, but says so far, he has not quite succeeded.

Waldrum continued: "One of the things I really hoped I could do when I came to Nigeria as a coach, is to bring some experiences of the way we do things in the US, with our organization, and with our preparation, but for whatever reason we still battle some of the same issues."

A lot of those organizational issues include staggered travel arrangements that leaves players arriving in batches for training camp, visa troubles, lack of an advanced schedule and payment issues. Waldrum says to make the Super Falcons one of the top teams in the world, changes will be necessary.

This is similar to the kind of talk that got the American in a bit of hot water with the Nigeria Football Federation prior to the 2023 World Cup. But with fences mended, the coach was keen to make it clear that he was not taking shots at the NFF, only trying to point out how things could be better.

He said: "I don't want to revive that. But I would say this, and I don't mean it in a bad way towards the Federation: I do think that we can do with changes in some of this."

Nigeria needed Asisat Oshoala at her best at the Paris Games, but her form fell short and she failed to score in the tournament. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

He continued: "It may come down to finances and that part I'm not involved with because I don't know the financial situation of the NFF, and how it works with the government. I can tell you from a coaching perspective, I'll give you a good example.

"When we played Cameroon in the Olympic qualifiers, we had a 10-day FIFA international window. But we ended up traveling most of the window. Some of the players were even a couple of days late. We had to come to Nigeria first.

"So we fly from Europe, the US wherever our players are playing and we fly into Nigeria, then we have to turn around a day and a half later, and fly to Cameroon because we're playing a game like three days or four days into the window.

"Well, what happens to players? When you fly in, and you're traveling 15 hours of travel, your body needs time to recover. We got into Nigeria, had to have some time to recover on that first day and a half, then we had time for one practice, which was still when we were in recovery mode.

"And then we have to catch a plane the next day, at midnight to fly to Cameroon, and we get there at 4am in the morning, the day before the game, and we play a game at four o'clock in the afternoon. Well, our bodies never recovered from the travel.

"If we decide to ever really commit to this team to make it a top 10 team in the world, these are the kinds of things that we have to do a better job of. And I'm not putting that blame on anybody because I don't know the reasons behind it.

"But as a coach and as players, these are things that sometimes we have hard times understanding because we know it would have made the most sense to go from here straight to Cameroon, rested a day and then had two full days to train and then a day before the match. Instead, on those four days before the match, we're traveling right all over the world."

Irrespective of all of these roadblocks, Waldrum, who signed a renewed one year contract with the NFF in February, would like to keep on going, inject new blood into the team and take them beyond the next WAFCON when his current contract runs out.

"I would like to [stay on]," said the American. "I love the team. I love the direction that we're headed. After a rough start here, I think we're headed in a good direction.

"There's a lot of upcoming talent as we start to move some of the older players out after the Olympics and bring some young talent in. I think we can accomplish great things in the next level.

"That's more of a question for the Federation. I don't know if they want me to or not, but I hope they at least appreciate the fact that we had the showing that we did at the World Cup and that we have qualified them for the Olympics.

"And I hope they see that we're doing some good things and but that'll be a decision that's up to them. I'm just thankful that we got through all the rough times and appreciate the belief the NFF has shown in me to keep me on and allow me to do my work. But I certainly would entertain staying on beyond."