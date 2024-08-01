Nigeria must look to youth after disappointing Olympic Games

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria matched the results of their performance at the 2008 Olympic Games as they were eliminated from the 2024 tournament after a 3-1 defeat by Japan in their final group game.

The results mirrored those of the 2008 team, who lost their opening two games of the Olympic women's football tournament by 1-0 scorelines to North Korea and Germany before losing their final group game 3-1 to Brazil.

Japan raced to a 2-0 lead with goals from Maika Hamano and Mina Tanaka before Jennifer Echegini handed the Super Falcons a glimpse of a comeback with the first half winding down; Hikaru Kitagawa extinguished Nigerian hopes with an exquisite free kick in first-half stoppage time.

Needing to win by at least two goals to have any hopes of qualifying after defeats by Brazil and Spain, the Super Falcons ditched their usual cautious approach and launched into all-out attack against Nadeshiko Japan. But the 2011 world champions weathered the early barrage and turned the screws, scoring two goals in a 10-minute span.

Unlike their previous two games, Nigeria failed to create any opportunities of note, barring the lone strike from Echegini, and coach Randy Waldrum will be wondering what he has to do to get his team firing; if he keeps the job, that is.

Whether Waldrum stays or goes, one thing is clear: the Super Falcons need a refresh. As good as exposure and experience may be for the team, there have been so many sub-par performances that now could be the best time to start looking at new blood. Some of the best Nigerian performances at Paris 2024 came from young players such as Chiamaka Nnadozie (23), Deborah Abiodun (20), Christy Ucheibe (23) and Nicole Payne (23). Rofiat Imuran, at 20, is a promising prospect at full back.

With the next Women's World Cup a long way out, and the Confederation of African Football still wavering on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, an injection of new blood would not be such a bad idea.

Nigeria's equal-worst Olympic record

Inconsistency was the bane of the Nigeria side at Paris 2024, as they tied the 2008 team for the worst record in the Super Falcons' Olympic history.

The Super Falcons won praise, and some new fans, for their performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, when they held their own against Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland and advanced to the knockout stage, losing only to finalists England on penalty kicks. In Paris, however, they looked to be a different team to that which won hearts in Australia. Inefficiency in front of goal, and avoidable lapses in defence, saw them struggle at both ends of the pitch.

In conceding three goals against Japan, they suffered their worst loss in two years; they have not allowed more than two goals since their 4-0 defeat by the United States in a friendly in September 2022.

For a team that should be on an upward trajectory, the results, especially the loss to Brazil, were especially disappointing.

Waldrum suggested better preparation could have helped. "We prepared for them [all three opponents] based on the fact that we haven't had a lot of time," he said. "We missed the last window before the Olympics and so we missed 10 days of good training before the Olympics."

Does this explain going from one of the best World Cup outings to the equal-worst Olympic performance? Perhaps, but more needs to be done and the players need to hold themselves to account.

Waldrum's head-scratching selections

Speaking of accountability, Waldrum also has some self-introspection to consider; his choice of personnel, and their deployment, caused plenty of head scratching.

Star forward Asisat Oshoala has not been at her best, even at the World Cup, and the coach acknowledged as much after Nigeria defeated South Africa to qualify for the Olympic Games -- suggesting that Chinwendu Ihezuo brought more to the attack.

Waldrum rightfully left the Bay FC forward on the bench in the first game, against Brazil, but then started her against Spain and Japan. On both occasions, she did not last the full 90 minutes. Whether it is a question of fitness or form remains to be answered, but the decision, in hindsight, doesn't seem to have been the best.

Even worse was his persistence with Chidinma Okeke.

Some of the best Nigerian performances at Paris 2024 came from young players such as 23-year-old Christy Ucheibe. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The left back played error-strewn games against Brazil and Spain, and was responsible for the goal in both games; the team looked considerably better when she was replaced by Payne. Waldrum kept faith with Okeke against Japan, but even he had seen enough by half-time after Japan had continually targeted her. She was caught ball watching for the first goal, allowing Hamano to slip in front of her and put away the square ball; then she failed to cut out the cross leading to the second goal, by not staying tight to her mark; before giving away the free kick that led to the third.

Waldrum's introduction of Payne at the start of the second half plugged the hole in that left channel, but, by then, it was too late.

Tactically, the decision to engage the athletic and pacy Japan in an open contest was ill advised. A more conservative approach would have served Nigeria better.

So many strikers not enough goals

A team that includes Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Echegini, Uchenna Kanu, Ihezuo and Ifeoma Onumonu should at the very least be expected to average no less than one goal a game.

Hence it is disappointing that Nigeria have struggled for goals, from the Women's World Cup, through the Olympic qualifiers, to the Games proper.

And it is not for want of chances.

Nigeria, despite their defensive foundation, created enough opportunities against Brazil and Spain to have tallied no less than two goals in each game but they failed to score.

Ironically, the one game in which the Super Falcons were expansive, their final group fixture against Japan, saw them create the fewest chances but score their only goal of the tournament.

The forwards are not the most prolific at club level, but they all know the way to goal, from playing at the highest level of the club game, and if there is one thing their experience should count for it should be for putting away half-chances when they are presented.