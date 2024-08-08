The Futbol Americas crew are joined by Rodrigo Faez to discuss Barcelona's Julián Araujo potential transfer to Bournemouth. (1:58)

U.S.-born Mexico international Julián Araujo is closing in on a transfer from Barcelona to English Premier League side Bournemouth, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 22-year-old was unable to secure a place in Barcelona's first team for the upcoming season and was informed that they would seek a transfer before the end of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are willing to accept a proposal of €10 million (near $11 million) including €7 million fixed and €3 million in variables. The LaLiga giants are also seeking to insure a percentage of any future transfer of Araujo from Bournemouth.

A possible buyback clause, which currently isn't a priority, may be included.

Transferring Araujo would mean an economic boost and small relief on the path to financial fair play for Barcelona.

Araujo was also reportedly on the radar of Sevilla -- now led by former Las Palmas coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta -- although it's unlikely that they would be willing to pay the amount that Barcelona are aiming for. The relationship between both teams is also strained.

After being signed by Barcelona for €5 million ($5.46 million) from the LA Galaxy in 2023, Araujo made 25 appearances on loan with Las Palmas last season.

The full-back returned to Barcelona for their ongoing preseason, claiming minutes as a winger in a friendly against Manchester City. However, he remained on the bench for new manager Hansi Flick for the last two matches against Real Madrid and AC Milan.