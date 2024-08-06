Robert Lewandowski reveals his true feelings over the fixture schedule heading into the 2024-25 season. (1:58)

Lewandowski on fixture congestion: 'We are not machines' (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé said he expects teammate Lamine Yamal to replicate the same sizzling form the Spain star showed at Euro 2024 in the upcoming season.

Yamal, who gained promotion to Barça's first team in July 2023, became the youngest ever player to appear and score at a European Championship last month.

The 17-year-old had a tournament-high four assists and was named the best young player in Germany.

"I expect to see the same from him that we saw last season and at the Euros," Koundé said.

"He has grown a lot, and he is a player who makes a difference. He listens and learns and if he keeps doing that, he can only get better."

Yamal and Athletic Club forward Nico Williams were two of Spain's standout players at Euro 2024. Williams scored the opener, assisted by Yamal, in Spain's 2-1 win over England in the final.

Williams, 22, has yet to make a decision regarding his future and Koundé hopes Barça can land the Spanish forward.

"Nico is a very good player," he said. "He has had a great European Championship and he is very young.

"We always want to play with good players. Let's see what the club can do and if it can be done. If it gets done, I'll be delighted."