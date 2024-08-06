Check out some of Dani Olmo's best goals and assists from last season with RB Leipzig. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Barcelona reached an agreement in principle with Leipzig on Tuesday for the transfer of midfielder Dani Olmo to the LaLiga giants, a source authorized to speak for the Spanish club told ESPN.

The signing is pending agreement on final details and a physical examination Thursday. Olmo is already in Barcelona with his agent and should join his new Barça teammates in practice Friday.

Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Leipzig representatives Tuesday morning in hopes of completing the signing, which would total about €60 million ($65.6m). While the agreement isn't yet finalized, the source indicated that Barça, who have yet to add a summer signing, would agree to Leipzig's terms for the player.

The Spain international has become Barça's top target in this transfer window after the Catalan giants failed to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

"We are ready to talk about it," Schäfer said in a news conference on Tuesday when asked about Barça's interest in Olmo.

"But Dani has a certain value. Dani is an exceptional player."

Barça have already agreed to personal terms with Olmo, who is keen to return to the club he began his career at.

Olmo scored three goals at Euro 2024 to finish as the joint-winner of the Golden Boot and help Spain win the tournament.

The 26-year-old, whose contract at Leipzig expires in June 2027, has scored 29 goals in his four seasons at the club.

Meanwhile, Williams returned to preseason training at Athletic Club on Tuesday.

"I'm back, I'm looking forward to this season, let's go Athletic," he said in a video shared by the club on X.

ESPN's Adriana Garcia and Sam Marsden contributed to this report.