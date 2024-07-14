England forward Harry Kane and Spain's Dani Olmo are among six players who have shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, having all scored three goals during the tournament.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) make up the congested leaderboard, but neither Kane, nor Olmo could pull clear of the pack with a goal in Sunday's final which Spain won 2-1 against England.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that they would share the Euro 2024 Golden Boot between six players if Sunday's final between England and Spain failed to produce a clear winner of the trophy.

It marked a change in policy for the tournament organisers who had previously awarded the prize to the player who had registered the most assists when more than one player were tied for goals scored.

At Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot as, though he had scored the same amount of goals as Czechia's Patrik Schick (5), the Portugal forward had also contributed one assist.

Three goals is the lowest tally for a Golden Boot winner since Euro 2012 when Fernando Torres (Spain), Mario Gomez (Germany) and Alan Dzagoev (Russia) all ended the tournament with three goals.

Torres was awarded the golden boot that year as he played fewer minutes than the other players who had scored three goals.

Harry Kane has won a Golden Boot at both the European Championship and the World Cup. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Kane is the second Englishman to win the award after Alan Shearer finished as top scorer with five goals at Euro '96. The 30-year-old has also won a Golden Boot after scoring six times at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Bayern Munich forward has become the third player in history to have won the Golden Boot at both the Euros and the World Cup. Valentin Ivanov (USSR) and Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia) shared the trophy alongside three other players who scored two goals at the inaugural Euros in 1960 before sharing it again at the 1962 World Cup along with four players who netted four goals throughout the competition in Chile.

Legendary German forward Gerd Müller won the award outright across both the Euros and the World Cup. He scored 10 goals at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico two years before netting four at Euro 1972.

Kane, who is also his country's all-time record scorer, opened his account at this year's tournament with a left-footed finish in England's second group game -- a 1-1 draw with Denmark. He doubled his tally with a winner in extra-time against Slovakia in the round of 16 before scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot against Netherlands in England's 2-1 semifinal win.

Olmo started just three of Spain's seven matches at Euro 2024, before taking Barcelona midfielder Pedri's place in the team after he was injured in the quarterfinal victory over hosts Germany.

The RB Leipzig midfielder scored in all three of Spain's matches in the knockout rounds before Sunday's final.

Schranz and Musiala scored their goals in the group stages, while Gakpo scored one of his three in Netherlands' round of 16 win over Romania.