BERLIN -- UEFA have said that they will share the Euro 2024 Golden Boot between six players if Sunday's final between England and Spain fails to produce a clear winner of the trophy -- three years after Cristiano Ronaldo won the award at Euro 2020 despite being level on five goals with Czechia's Patrik Schick.

England captain Harry Kane and Spain forward Dani Olmo are two of six players tied on three goals so far in the tournament as they head into the final in Berlin. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) make up the congested leaderboard.

Jude Bellingham and Fabián Ruiz go into the final with prospects of topping the scoring charts having both scored two goals at Euro 2024, but Kane and Olmo are favourites to move clear of the pack by taking their tally to at least four goals in the Olympiastadion.

But with nothing separating the six players on three goals, UEFA have confirmed that the top scorer prize will be shared unless a player can break the four-goal mark.

The policy marks a change from the previous tournament when Portugal forward Ronaldo was announced as the winner due to having registered one assist alongside his five goals at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020. Schick, who tied with Ronaldo on five goals, missed out because he hadn't registered an assist in the competition.

Harry Kane has scored three goals in the 2024 European Championship. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

If nobody registers a fourth Euro 2024 goal on Sunday, three goals will be the lowest tally for a Golden Boot winner since Euro 2012 when Fernando Torres (Spain), Mario Gomez (Germany) and Alan Dzagoev (Russia) all ended the tournament with three goals.

Torres was awarded the golden boot that year as he played fewer minutes than the players who had scored three goals.