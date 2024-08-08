Open Extended Reactions

Richarlison has said he wants to stay at Tottenham. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham forward Richarlison has told ESPN Brasil he intends to stay at the Premier League club despite receiving an offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

It has been reported that Al Hilal were interested in the Brazil striker, and while he has confirmed to ESPN Brasil that he had an offer to play in the Saudi Pro League, Richarlison said he wants to stay in London.

"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Seleção and in the Premier League speaks louder," Richarlison said.

"The money is big but my dreams are bigger."

Richarlison joined Spurs in 2022 from Everton and has scored 12 goals in 55 appearances.

The 27-year-old told ESPN Brasil that he has already made his decision and feels moving to Saudi could impact his chances of playing for Brazil at the World Cup in 2026.

Tottenham begin their Premier League season against newly promoted Leicester City on Aug. 19.