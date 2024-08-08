Hutchison: Maresca will be worried after Chelsea's loss vs. Man City (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Conor Gallagher in a deal worth around €40 million ($44m), sources have told ESPN.

Sources have also confirmed to ESPN that Atlético striker Samu Omorodion will move to Stamford Bridge in a separate deal for an initial €33m plus €7m in add-ons

Atlético had already agreed terms with Chelsea last week for the arrival of Gallagher but were waiting for the midfielder to accept the move.

Atlético considered signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra if Gallagher got cold feet.

Omorodion's move to Chelsea comes the same week as Atletico announcing the signing of forward Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal and reaching a deal with Manchester City over Julián Álvarez's transfer.

Atlético had rejected Chelsea's initial approaches for Omorodion.

They lost Spain captain Álvaro Morata, who joined AC Milan from Atletico and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who left the Rojiblancos after his contract expired in June.

Omorodion, 20, impressed while playing last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Atlético.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone and Omorodion considered the upcoming season key for the Spain under-21 player to grow.

However, Atlético, needing players that could deliver immediately while also wanting cash to complete Álvarez's transfer, agreed to place Omorodion on the transfer list.

Both Simeone and Omorodion considered Chelsea the best option for the player to continue his career.

Conor Gallagher will join Atlético Madrid. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Atlético will make a profit from Omorodion's transfer. The 20-year-old joined the Rojiblancos 13 months ago from Granada FC after his €6m release clause was met.

Once the Gallagher and Omorodion's transfers are confirmed, Atlético expect to announce Álvarez's signing.

Gallagher arrived in Madrid on Wednesday evening to complete his transfer.

A source close to Simeone claims the coach is delighted with the efforts made by the club in this transfer window.

Atlético also added Spain defender Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad this summer.