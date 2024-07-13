Ollie Watkins responds to King Charles' comments about the stressful nature of England's late goals at Euro 2024. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

England have been handed a double fitness boost on the eve of their Euro 2024 final against Spain after Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier took part in Saturday's final training session.

Both players were substituted during Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over the Netherlands due to injuries.

Trippier was struggling with a groin problem while Kane took a blow to his right foot in the incident with Denzel Dumfries which led to England's first-half equaliser from the penalty spot.

However, all 26 players took part in England's last session at the Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base before travelling to Berlin later in the day, meaning Gareth Southgate will likely have his entire squad available to choose from as they try to win their first major men's honour in 58 years.

Southgate is giving serious consideration to replacing Trippier with Luke Shaw, his only natural left-footed full-back in the squad, at left wing-back. It would be a major surprise if Kane did not start despite Ollie Watkins scoring a brilliant late winner as his replacement against the Netherlands.

Approximately 35,000-40,000 England fans are expected in Berlin despite an official allocation of only 10,000. The game is a sell-out but some resale websites are offering tickets starting at around £1,700 each.