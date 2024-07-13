Declan Rice speaks about what it'd mean for England to be the Euro 2024 champions and praises Spain's Lamine Yamal ahead of their clash for the title. (1:06)

Declan Rice has warned Spain are the "kings of killing matches" but insisted England will "run through brick walls" to win Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side are aiming to lift their first major trophy for 58 years on Sunday in Berlin but face arguably the most impressive team at the tournament so far, given Spain have won every game on their run to the final, including defeating hosts Germany and France during the knockout rounds.

England secured a dramatic semifinal win against Netherlands courtesy of Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute winner, coming at the end of a game where they had almost 60% possession.

Asked if England needed to repeat that feat against a Spain team that contains Manchester City's Rodri and his ability to retain the ball under pressure, Rice said: "Yeah, definitely. Before the game, we looked at the Dutch in midfield and they've got top players. PSV's player of the year, [Joey] Veerman I think won Dutch player of the year, [Tijjani] Reijnders I played against him at AZ [Alkmaar] and there was a lot of talk about how well they keep the ball.

"I never feel like we get that love and that credit about how well we actually keep the ball. We have been doing that really well of late, even against Switzerland [in the quarterfinals] we kept the ball really well in the final third.

"Against Spain, it is going to be needed. We're going to need to take touches, take the sting out of the game because Spain if you look over the years are the kings of killing football matches and passing the ball so we need to use all our experience and everything we've got to try and control.

"We are players [Rice and Rodri] who get constantly compared to each other. I think that's normal now but I think we're two completely different players in my opinion and I'm sure he'd say the same thing. It's not just about me against him.

"We've got to the big moments and not quite done it since 1966 [when England won the World Cup]. Now's a great chance for us as players and us as a nation to take that next step and become champions."

England were taken to extra-time by Slovakia and Switzerland -- requiring penalties to beat the latter -- and have had a day less than Spain to prepare for the final.

But Rice said: "The first couple of games, I was feeling more tired than I am now. As the adrenaline kicked in more, as the games ramp up, it gives you that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire.

"I think now especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game, whether that's in 90 or 120, we'll give absolutely everything and that's all we can ask for."

Rice admitted England will use the pain of losing the last Euros final on penalties to Italy in 2021 as motivation and reiterated the importance of avoiding a repeat of the way that match unfolded.

Declan Rice has started all six of England's matches on their run to the final of the European Championship. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Midfielders Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolò Barella gradually took the game away from England after going 1-0 down, equalising through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half and looking the more likely winners in extra-time.

"In terms of Euro 2020, it hurt," he said. "It still hurts to this day. Seeing Italy walk up to our home stadium and lift that trophy is something that lives with you as a football player. But the beauty of football is you get chances to create new memories. We have that chance now on Sunday. We know it is going to be tough.

"I think in that final it kind of got away from us because it is all about a numbers game, really, football. We played a back five, they played a back four, they had an extra man in midfield, they realised that and utilised that.

"Whatever formation Gareth chooses to go with in this final, I think we're all really confident that we can improve on the last final and show that we have learned what's needed to win a final."

Rice also revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been in contact to wish him luck despite England facing his native Spain.

"Yeah, I've spoken to Mikel," the 25-year-old added. "He's been great. We had a phone call the other day. We were speaking for about 10 minutes. That was good. It was nice to speak to him, I haven't spoken to him since the end of the season.

"Then he texted me the other night saying "vamos" when we got to the final. I'm sure he's going to be split obviously because he's Spanish but also he's got boys in the squad who are English. It's a tough one for him but he did wish me all the best so I was happy with that."