Tottenham vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool at home on Sunday in the marquee match of the Premier League weekend, with Arne Slot's visitors looking to maintain their lead atop the table.

Spurs will be hoping to capitalise on recent momentum after scoring nine goals in their last two games -- a 5-0 win against Southampton last Sunday and a chaotic 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

The two teams have also been drawn against each other in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, meaning this will be the first of three fixtures between them before the first weekend of February.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Referee: Sam Barrott.

VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D, quadriceps, DOUBT

Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, DOUBT

Expected lineups:

Tottenham

GK Fraser Forster

LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Dominic Solanke

Liverpool

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Latest news and analysis:

- Transfer window preview: Needs for Liverpool, Man United, more

The January transfer window is set to open soon, so what are the top clubs planning? Who comes in? Who will go?

- FA reject Bentancur appeal over seven-game ban

The Football Association dismissed Tottenham's appeal against Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension for using racist language in a television interview.

- Under-fire Ange: I love being in middle of a storm

Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has said his team's lacklustre form means he is "in a fight" but the Australian backed himself to get the club out of their slump, adding he loves being in "the middle of a storm."

- Arne Slot praises under-fire Ange Postecoglou's identity

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has praised Ange Postecoglou for bringing Tottenham's "identity" back and has said he hopes the Australian is able to win a trophy during his time at the club.