After beating Manchester United 4-3 in a dramatic Carabao Cup quarterfinal, Tottenham Hotspur were drawn against Premier League leaders Liverpool in the semifinals.

Arsenal will host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the first leg of the other semifinal, which begins on the weekend of Jan. 6.

The second legs will be played on the weekend of Feb. 3.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in their quarterfinal on Wednesday, while Liverpool and Newcastle beat Southampton and Brentford, respectively, to advance to the semifinals.

Defending champions Liverpool are also leading the Premier League by two points over Chelsea and have a game in hand.

"We have to defend the trophy because the club won it last season, so we want to compete in every league and this is one of them, so we're happy that we reached the semifinal," said Slot after Liverpool's win on Wednesday.