Liverpool's Arne Slot praises Ange Postecoglou's work at Tottenham Hotspur and reveals he's 'a fan of his team' in the Europa League ahead of their clash in the Premier League. (0:41)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has praised Ange Postecoglou for bringing Tottenham's "identity" back and has said he hopes the Australian is able to win a trophy during his time at the club.

The Premier League leaders take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and will also face off against Postecoglou's side in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup in January.

It has been a challenging season so far for the Tottenham boss, with his team having won just two of their last nine games ahead of Thursday's Carabao Cup quarterfinal win over Manchester United.

Postecoglou has previously attracted criticism for failing to compromise on his high-octane, attacking style of football. However, Slot believes the Australian deserves credit for sticking to his principles and making Tottenham an entertaining team to watch.

"I really have to give them credit because if I look at Tottenham, and I do come from Holland but I did watch a lot of Match of the Day and I think about David Ginola, Paul Gascoigne, Glen Hoddle, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, they've always been a certain brand and identity for me, and Postecoglou gives them that identity back completely," Slot said in his pre-match news conference on Friday.

"It's every time a joy to watch them. Sometimes results go against them but they are one of the teams who beat Manchester City, like us. Not all of them beat City in the manner that we did and that Tottenham did, which was completely deserved. They dominated the whole game.

"It's great work Ange is doing over there. I hope this is being seen more and I also hope, hope, hope he wins a trophy -- not the League Cup! But I'm completely a fan of his team for the Europa League. People always talk about trophies being so important.

"For me, his brand of football is so much more important and if he can combine that with winning something then it would be so good for football in general because then people can stop talking about his style being too attacking. How on earth can you play too attacking football?"

Quizzed on whether he agrees with Postecoglou's recent comments about the job of a football manager being more difficult than that of a Prime Minister, Slot added: "I've said so many positive things about Ange and his style so if I say another thing it seems like I am his agent.

"But I also like how he presents himself in the media. He always finds a different way of saying things, so I heard his remark where he said managers are judged every weekend. I think it is right that people talk about the decisions managers make more than the decisions than a Prime Minister makes, that is definitely true. But it's also true that the decisions a Prime Minister has to make are a bit more important than the ones we have to make."