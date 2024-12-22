Ruben Amorim provides an injury update on Mason Mount following the midfielder's early exit during the Manchester Derby. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Gareth Southgate has revealed he had decided to step down as England manager before the team's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in July, saying "it was time for change on all sides."

Southgate, 54, resigned two days after England's 2-1 loss in Berlin and has said his next career move could be in something other than coaching.

As a guest on the BBC's Desert Island Discs -- where interviewees pick eight songs they would take with them if cast away on a desert island -- Southgate chose Adele's "Someone Like You" and said he "kept playing it towards the end of the last Euros" because "I knew I was going to be leaving."

Speaking about the song, Southgate said: "There were so many of the words in it that, even if I hear it today, it relates to my relationship with England."

Adele's hit song is written from the point of view of a woman addressing the end of a long-term relationship.

"They've got to move on and you wish them the best and there are regrets, but there were actually memories that were made," Southgate said.

Southgate was linked with the Manchester United job following Erik ten Hag's exit in October before Ruben Amorim was appointed to the role.

The former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender told presenter Lauren Laverne that he had grown up as a United fan.

"We moved to Lancashire when I was very young -- Bury, which is where I started supporting Manchester United because they were fairly local," Southgate said.

Gareth Southgate resigned from his post as England manager after the country's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. Stu Forster/Getty Images

He also selected "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran and Stormzy and The Waterboys' 1985 hit "The Whole of The Moon" among his eight song choices.

Southgate took charge of 102 games in his eight years in charge of England and is the only manager other than 1966 World Cup-winning coach Sir Alf Ramsey to have taken the country to a major final, which he did at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

He was succeeded by Thomas Tuchel who will begin work with England on Jan. 1.