Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has said he will reach out to Ben White in a bid to end his England exile, claiming a "clean start" is required for all players once he takes over as manager.

Arsenal defender White has not played for England since leaving the 2022 World Cup in Qatar early and Tuchel's predecessors, Gareth Southgate and interim Lee Carlsley, have since said he has not been available for selection.

But Tuchel -- who officially starts as England manager in January but watched the 2026 World Cup draw from Zurich on Friday -- wants to ensure all players start fresh, with White no exception.

"Yes, I will reach out to him," Tuchel told reporters.

"It should be a clean start and a clear narrative. It starts from January.

"I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players and they should just know: 'Okay, the boss is there from January.'

"Then I will of course try to speak to them, but also be respectful to the schedule that they have, because the schedule is busy in January, especially in the Premier League."

As well as White, who has only played four times for his country despite his club form at right back, Tuchel's comments could open for the door for the recently dropped Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount, among others.

Ben White hasn't played for England since 2022 but Thomas Tuchel will reach out to the Arsenal defender. The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In Zurich, Tuchel also made it clear that Harry Kane is likely to keep the captain's armband.

Amid mounting pressure, England's record goalscorer Kane was dropped by Carsley for November's crucial Nations League game against Greece. But the 31-year-old has a good relationship with Tuchel, the manager who brought him to current side Bayern Munich.

"At the moment there is no need to think about the change," Tuchel explained.

"I'm in charge from January. Harry was also always a top captain for England. So why do you even think about it at the moment?

"You cross the river when you're at the river.

"First come January, then we will be in touch with everyone and get the feeling for St. George's and also for the players.

"And until March, there's still a lot of football to be played and then we will try to find the best group for the games that await."