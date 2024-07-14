Mark Ogden thinks the English FA will "want a quiet life" and not go for the best coach to replace Gareth Southgate, if he leaves. (1:16)

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gunners, Villa look to Merino

Arsenal and Aston Villa are battling it out for the signature of Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international enjoyed an impressive campaign with Real Sociedad last season, notching eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, which has alerted several clubs in Europe to his situation this summer.

Merino, 28, is under contract with Sociedad for just one more year, which leaves the Spanish club in a difficult situation. They have already offered the playmaker a new deal, which has not yet been accepted, and La Real fear they could lose Merino as a free agent next year. Therefore, a departure could be on the cards to ensure they receive a fee, with a release clause of €60 million reportedly ready to be triggered.

Alongside both Arsenal and Villa, the report suggests that Merino also has further admirers in LALIGA. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have showcased an interest, with the report revealing that new Barca manager Hansi Flick is an admirer of the midfielder.

A move to Arsenal could prove the most tempting for Merino, though, as he previously played alongside Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at Sociedad in the 2019-20 season.

Mikel Merino, 28, won the European Championship with Spain on Sunday. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are hopeful that Lille defender Leny Yoro will choose to sign with them, despite Real Madrid interest, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The report suggests that Manchester United are willing to cough up €50m for the teenager, which would see him put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the option of a further year.

- Arsenal will allow defender Jakub Kiwior to leave the club on loan this summer, reveals Football Insider. It is reported that with sides in Serie A monitoring the Poland international, Kiwior could be allowed to leave on loan. With Riccardo Calafiori edging closer to a move to the Emirates Stadium, Kiwior appears likely to be pushed further down the pecking order at the Premier League giants.

- Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to secure the signature of Lille forward Jonathan David, per Football Insider. The report indicates that Spurs will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United. Canada international David has attracted significant attention from across Europe and, with the 24-year-old entering the final year of his contract, Lille could be forced to part ways with the forward this summer to ensure he does not leave as a free agent in 2025.

- Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, says Nicolo Schira. It is reported that the Dutchman has agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils, with progress seeing the deal "one step away" from being finalised. De Ligt is reportedly not in the plans of new Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, which opens up the chance for the 24-year-old to leave the Bavarian outfit. Bayern and United still must agree on terms before the deal is finalised.

- Juventus still consider Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as their main midfield target, according to Rudy Galetti. However, a deal is proving difficult to strike for the Turin giants, with Atalanta remaining firm in their €60m valuation, which Juventus have not yet been willing to match. Meanwhile, it is reported that Liverpool have also shortlisted Koopmeiners as a possible target, however the Reds have not yet made a concrete approach.

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is set to stay with the club, despite interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, says The Sun. While the 20-year-old has attracted significant interest after a breakthrough six months at Palace, the report reveals that Wharton is happy to stay with the Eagles to continue his development. Wharton also has a deal with Palace that runs until 2029, meaning that the south London outfit are under little financial obligation to part ways with the playmaker.