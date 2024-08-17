Open Extended Reactions

Mason Greenwood scored twice in his debut for Marseille in a 5-1 victory over Brest in their French league opener Saturday.

Greenwood, the former Manchester United forward who made a controversial move to Marseille this summer, had a hand in all five goals as he also provided two assists and won a penalty that Elye Wahi converted.

Greenwood's first Ligue 1 appearance was greeted with boos that echoed throughout Brest's Francis-Le Blé stadium every time he touched the ball. The 22-year-old forward was arrested in 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The case was dropped last year.

Mason Greenwood led Marseille to a big win to start their Ligue 1 season. FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Brest, who finished third last season and are set to compete in the Champions League, struggled throughout the match. A missed penalty by Romain Del Castillo in the first half highlighted their lack of precision.

"This was not our level," Brest head coach Eric Roy said. "We gave them way too much space on the defensive end."

After PSG's 4-1 win over Le Havre in the season opener on Friday, Marseille lead the standings on goal difference after coach Roberto de Zerbi 's first game in charge.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.