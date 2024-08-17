Transfer Talk: Gündogan eyes Barça exit, Turkish giants circling

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gündogan looking to leave Barça

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan is keen to leave the club before the transfer window slams shut, amid interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, reports Sport.

Barcelona have been open to approaches for Gundogan this summer, and a move is gathering pace now that the midfielder has now reportedly informed officials at the club of his wish to depart the Nou Camp.

The report reveals that both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are battling to sign the former Manchester City captain, with Sarı Kanaryalar manager Jose Mourinho making it clear that should funds be available, he will attempt to strike a deal for the playmaker.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been long-term admirers of Gundogan and have reportedly regularly attempted to persuade the Germany international to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was quizzed about Gündogan's future after his team's 2-1 win over Valencia on Saturday and said that he "had the feeling that he will stay."

Ilkay Gündogan was absent from Barcelona's matchday squad on Saturday. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli are looking to secure a move for Girona midfielder Iván Martín, reveals Matteo Moretto. The Italian outfit have made an enquiry for Martin, who has a modest release clause of €12 million, which Napoli could trigger before the conclusion of the transfer window. Martin made 36 LALIGA appearances last season, notching five goals and four assists in the process.

- Fenerbahce are looking to strike a deal for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, per Rudy Galetti. It is reported that the Turkish outfit are looking to land a loan deal, which would see the Catalan giants cover part of the 21-year-old's salary. Fati spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he notched two goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is keen to stay with the club, despite their desire to offload him, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Bayern are attempting to persuade the 29-year-old to depart the club this summer, however, the midfielder will only consider a move in January and that is based on whether he receives adequate minutes after August. It is reported that Bayern have not set a valuation for Goretzka and are open to discuss a deal with other clubs.

- Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale remains desperate to leave the club this summer, reveals Football Insider. The 26-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe, with the report naming Ajax Amsterdam and Wolverhampton Wanderers as interested parties, however, a deal has not yet materialised. Despite the lack of movement, it is reported that Ramsdale remains keen to leave the Emirates, as he seeks first-team football after losing his starting berth to David Raya.

- Napoli are pushing for deals for Brighton youngster Billy Gilmour and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, per Calciomercato. However, the report indicates that a deal for McTominay could prove difficult to agree. United are understood to be demanding €30m for the Scotland international, with the Red Devils not interested in allowing him to leave on loan. Consequently, if Napoli wish to land McTominay, alongside a striker, the Italian club will need to offload Victor Osimhen first. The Nigeria star has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea this summer.