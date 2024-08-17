Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Rennes starlet Désiré Doué in a deal worth $50 million ($54.9m), the French club announced on Saturday.

Doué, who has signed a contract until 2029, had been a target for several top clubs in Europe and competed for France's under-23 team at the 2024 Olympics, with the team managed by Thierry Henry finishing as runners-up in Paris.

The 19-year-old decided to join PSG ahead of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who were keen to recruit him. He can play as left winger, an attacking midfielder, a second striker or a No. 10.

Doué played the full season with Rennes' first team last year, making 44 appearances in all competitions and registering four goals and four assists.

PSG began their title defence with a 4-1 win over Le Havre on Friday, scoring three times in the final five minutes in their first league game since losing Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.