BERLIN -- Coach Luis de la Fuente celebrated Spain's historymakers and warned there is still more to come after they became the first team to win the European Championships four times by beating England 2-1 in Sunday's final at the Olympiastadion.

Mikel Oyarzabal struck an 86th-minute winner after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams' opener as Spain made it seven wins from seven at Euro 2024 without needing penalties, scoring 15 goals in the process, which set a tournament record.

On route to the trophy, they had to beat holders Italy, hosts Germany and pre-tournament favourites France and England, but De la Fuente said he always believed in Spain's chances even if they were considered outsiders one month ago.

"It's not that I thought we were favourites, but I felt we were in a position to win the tournament and we have done," the Spain boss said in a news conference.

"It's hard to improve on what we have done here, but this group can keep growing because they do not tire of hard work, competing and trying to win.

"I am proud of them and happy about the excitement we have generated back home. These players have made history and they still have a long way to go."

Spain edge clear of Germany, who have won three European Championships, and have now won the tournament three times since 2008.

Midfielder Rodri -- who was forced off at half-time with an injury against England -- remembered the generation who won the competition back-to-back in 2008 and 2012 as well as a World Cup in 2010.

"What a day, probably the best of my sporting career," he told reporters. "We are the most decorated side in the European Championships.

"There has been talk about the previous generations that laid the path for us and now we are champions of Europe. It's an incredible day for everyone. We have made history.

"We have beaten four past World Cup winners along the way. The mentality of this team ... many of us have been European champions at youth level and now we are champions of Europe."

Led by a new generation, Spain won a record fourth European Championship title. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Rodri was named Player of the Tournament after the final, with teammate Lamine Yamal the Young Player of the Tournament, and there is a growing clamour for him to win the Ballon d'Or this year after also claiming the Premier League title with Manchester City.

"For me, Rodri is the best player in the world," De la Fuente said. "Give him the Ballon d'Or now, please."

The Spain coach also thanked his players for delivering a fourth European Championship in Berlin, stressing that they have always believed in him even if others had not after a defeat to Scotland in just his second match in charge in 2023 led to suggestions in the media his job was under threat.

"I was always sure that my players believed in me," he said. "For a year and a half, since I have been in charge, they have been infallible.

"The only thing that I was worried about was that the players believed in me and were convinced by what we said.

"Now it's all happiness, pride and enjoying this moment that we have earned because nobody gave us anything for free."

Spain's success this summer has been characterised by a more direct style of play. While they still enjoy plenty of possession, they are also dangerous in transition with Williams and Yamal on the wings.

The two combined for the opening goal, with Yamal registering his fourth assist of the tournament and Williams, named Player of the Match, scoring his second goal.

"We have more versatility in our game, taking advantage of the characteristics of the players that we have," De la Fuente said of the new-look La Roja.

"We have pace on the wings, control and possession in the middle and a very solid defence -- that has given us a lot of balance in all areas of the game.

"I think we have caught up with the demands of modern football. It is a natural change and I think it was time to make it."

Spain will remain in Berlin until Monday, when they will return to Madrid, where they will have an open-top bus tour through the city, ending at Cibeles Palace in the capital.

The celebrations were already underway on Sunday, though, with fans gathering across the country to watch the victory over England on big screens.

De la Fuente hopes employers will be understanding if people are late for work on Monday.

"That's how we are in Spain, it's still early for us at midnight and today there is a justified reason to go out and celebrate," he said when asked about the scenes back in his homeland.

"I am happy how it's been received in Spain. It's a day to celebrate and no employer will be upset in the morning because they will be celebrating as well."