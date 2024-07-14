Craig Burley says Luke Shaw will be a potential weakness in England's back line, as he looks set to make his first start in months. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Spain forward Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final on Sunday against England, surpassing the record set by Brazil legend Pele in 1958.

Yamal turned 17 on Saturday and the Barcelona player will hope to celebrate by helping his nation win the Euros for a record-breaking fourth time in Berlin, edging one clear of Germany.

Pele, who passed away in 2022, was 17 years and 249 days old when he played in the 1958 World Cup final for Brazil, scoring twice in a 5-2 win against Sweden.

It is the second time in a week Yamal has surpassed a mark set by Pele. In the midweek win over France, he became the youngest player to participate in the semifinal of a major national team tournament, earning him congratulations from the Pele Foundation, who manage the late striker's legacy.

Lamine Yamal has been one of Spain's standout performers at Euro 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Pelé Foundation congratulates Lamine Yamal on this significant milestone in his career and wishes that this is the first step of a long and victorious journey," they said.

It has been a tournament of records for Yamal.

He became the youngest player to ever play at the Euros in Spain's opener against Croatia and then the youngest scorer in the finals when he netted in the semifinal win over France.

In total, he has four goal contributions in Germany -- three assists and that brilliant long-range strike against France -- and he was also named Player of the Match in the victory against Les Bleus on Tuesday.

"We have seen a genius, the product of a genius," Spain coach De la Fuente said in a news conference after that match.

Yamal has been at Barça since he was seven years old and made his first team debut last year while he was still 15.

Last season, at the age of 16, he made 50 appearances in all competitions for his club, scoring seven goals and assisting 10 more.