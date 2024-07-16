Open Extended Reactions

The Gibraltar FA will complain to UEFA about "provocative and insulting" chants from Spain's players as they celebrated winning the European Championship in Madrid on Monday.

Led by Manchester City midfielder Rodri, players and supporters sung "Gibraltar is Spanish" at Plaza Cibeles in the capital city after beating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final the day before.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory but Spain, which shares a 1.2 kilometre land border with the sovereignty, also asserts a claim to the territory.

"The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish men's national team winning Euro 2024," a short statement read.

"The FA is taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by the players.

"Football has no place for behaviour of this nature."

Spain's victorious players returned home on Monday, visiting the Zarzuela Palace, home of King Felipe VI -- who had celebrated with the team on the pitch at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday -- before moving on to Moncloa Palace, the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spain beat England in the European Championship final 2-1 taking a home a record fourth Euros win. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

They then took to an open top bus to parade through the city, arriving at Cibeles, where Rodri initiated the chant.

Spain captain Álvaro Morata responded by telling the City player: "But you play in England, buddy."

The ownership of Gibraltar has long been a point of contention between the United Kingdom and Spain.

It remains officially a British Overseas Territory, but the Spanish government say "it is not an integral part of the U.K; it is a British colony in Spanish territory and Spain wishes this territory to be returned."

Gibraltarians rejected proposals for Spanish sovereignty in a 1967 referendum and again for shared sovereignty in a 2002 referendum.

Spain's celebrations followed a brilliant month in Germany, where they won all seven of their games, beating England in the final with a late strike from Mikel Oyarzabal.

It was a record fourth time that Spain have won the European Championship, having previously lifted the trophy in 1964, 2008 and 2012.