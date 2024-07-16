Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez is Atlético Madrid's first choice to replace Álvaro Morata with the Spain captain set to join AC Milan this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Álvarez, 24, has scored 36 goals in 103 games since joining the Premier League champions in the summer of 2022 from River Plate but has failed to break into the starting XI because of Erling Haaland's presence.

A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina and newly crowned Copa América champion, Álvarez was recently questioned about his future and though he insisted he is happy at City, he also added: "We shall see."

Sources told ESPN that Atleti are aware that City will not make things easy for them so they are not ruling out a loan deal.

Álvarez wants more playing time and Atlético are happy to make him one of the pillars of coach Diego Simeone's new project. As ESPN has reported, Atlético have considered different alternatives to strengthen their attacking line after the club announced the departure of Netherlands forward Memphis Depay.

Girona's Artem Dovbyk and Villarreal's Alexander Sørloth are among the players that the Rojiblancos have monitored in recent months.

However, sources have told ESPN that Atlético are willing to make a financial effort to sign Álvarez if Morata leaves the club this summer. Other sources have confirmed to ESPN that Morata has already agreed personal terms with Milan but is yet to formally sign.

Morata's future at Atlético has been in doubt in recent weeks with reports that the former Chelsea forward was close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah. Morata, 31, turned down the offer and declared his love for Atlético on social media. However, sources have told ESPN that Morata has now decided to leave and continue his career at AC Milan.

Julián Álvarez is Atlético Madrid's preferred replacement for Álvaro Morata. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Euro winner with Spain went as far as to stop by Atlético Madrid practice on Tuesday and say goodbye to his teammates.

"It was important for me to come here and say goodbye, to thank them for everything," Morata said on Spanish radio Cope after the visit. "They've always helped me a lot during tough times. When you're in a situation where you can't do well, another option is better. For me, in winning the Euro title I represented Atlético and has the same value as winning with the club I belong to."

When pressed on whether or not he was leaving to join Milan, Morata said: "I still have to pass the medical test but yes, that's the idea."

AC Milan can secure a move for Morata if they meet the player's €15m ($16m) release clause with Atléti.

Simeone has chosen Álvarez as the ideal No. 9 to lead the attack, although Atlético could make room for forward Samu Omorodion, who impressed while on a season-long loan at Deportivo Alavés,

The next few days will be crucial for Morata's future. Once it is decided that Morata will leave, the Rojiblancos will activate a plan to try to sign Alvarez. Morata, meanwhile, left a message on social media regarding his intentions when answering a fan that criticised him for his potential departure from Atlético.

"Now I cannot leave and yet after [the Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Borussia] Dortmund, you all wanted me out," he wrote and then deleted.

Morata, who played two seasons on loan at Juventus from Atlético before returning in the summer of 2022, recently complained that he received no respect from the media and fans in Spain.