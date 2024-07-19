Open Extended Reactions

Former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng was handed a suspended fine and a warning after a Munich court on Friday found him guilty of premeditated bodily harm against his former partner.

The €200,000 ($217,760) suspended fine (€5,000 per day for 40 days) must only be paid if Boateng commits another offence.

Jérôme Boateng appears in court in a bodily harm case against his former partner. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI

The judge also ordered Boateng to pay a total of €100,000 to charity organisations, a court spokesperson said.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.

The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small box which injured her arm, before hitting her and pulling her hair.

The 35-year-old Boateng, who recently transferred from Italy's Salernitana to Austria's LASK Linz, denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.

Friday's trial was the third in the bodily harm case.

State prosecutors, who had demanded a fine of €1.12 million, now have one week to decide whether to appeal the case to Bavaria's top court, according to a spokesperson.

"I am immensely relieved that this nightmare that has lasted for years is now over," Boateng said in a statement released by his media adviser.

"Now I want to concentrate on my family and football."