Nacho talks about his departure from Real Madrid to join Al Qadsiah and reveals he would've wanted to have a Kroos-like farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Nacho Fernández bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Wednesday following a trophy-laden 23-year stay with the LaLiga club.

The Spain international, who captained the team to the Champions League and LaLiga double this past season, left the club at the end of his contract. Earlier this month he helped Spain lift the Euro 2024 trophy.

Nacho is among the most decorated players in Real Madrid's history. Getty

The 34-year-old defender announced earlier this month that he will play at Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

In a private ceremony closed to fans and media at the club house and attended by his teammates, former players and Madrid president Florentino Pérez, a tearful Nacho said: "It's the most beautiful ending I could have imagined. I leave as captain and having had the honour of lifting the 15th European Cup.

"I leave because I wanted another experience in my career and face new challenges. I want to be remembered as a youth player that gave his all to the club.

"I have grown up for almost 24 years in the best club in the world. Real Madrid has taught me to win and lose, but above all to live. This club is everything to me. I say goodbye knowing that I have given my all for this club."

Nacho lifted a joint-club record 26 trophies, including six Champions League titles with Madrid, having joined the club aged 10.

He made his first-team debut in 2012.

Pérez handed Nacho a gold and diamond badge and said: "We are proud to have had you for these past 23 years. You came here aged 10 and you have played in all of our teams. I want you to know that we feel the utmost pride in one of Real Madrid's most legendary youth players I want to thank you because you have given your soul to this club. You know this is and will always be your home."