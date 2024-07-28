Why signing Mazraoui would be a sensible move for Man United (1:39)

Manchester United have resurrected a deal for Bayern Munich full-back for Noussair Mazraoui after a proposed move to West Ham United fell through, a source has told ESPN.

Mazraoui was on the verge of a £15 million transfer to the London Stadium only for negotiations to break down at the last minute.

West Ham have now turned their attention to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, allowing United to restart talks with Bayern for Mazraoui.

Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen both full-back positions, but the club need to raise funds by off-loading players first. A source has told ESPN that United were initially asking for around £20 million for Wan-Bissaka, a fee that saw Turkish side Galatasaray drop their interest.

United's revised demand is around £15 million.

Wan-Bissaka, who is currently with the United squad on their preseason tour of the United States, has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag also has concerns about the left-back position, particularly with Tyrell Malacia still sidelined with a knee injury. Malacia hasn't played for more than a year and was omitted from the squad which travelled to Los Angeles last week to continue his recovery at their Carrington training facility.

Mazraoui, 26, played under Ten Hag during his spell in charge of Ajax. The deal agreed between Bayern and West Ham would have seen the Premier League side play £12.6 million up front with another £2.3 million in potential add-ons.