Transfer Talk: Arsenal ahead of Barca, Atleti in Merino race

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gunners edge ahead in Merino race

Arsenal could convince Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino to return to England, but they may face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, according to Relevo.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his current deal with Sociedad, who have offered the playmaker a new contract, however, the report suggests that Merino has not yet responded to the proposal. Consequently, a departure from the Spanish outfit looks on the cards, with Sociedad reluctant to lose Merino as a free agent next year.

It is reported that Merino, who played for Newcastle United in 2017-18, is still considering his options, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid circling. However, both of these moves are in doubt. Barcelona are reportedly focusing their attention on securing a deal for Athletic Club star Nico Williams, which means that the Catalan club are not preparing offers for other players currently.

Meanwhile, Atletico have struggled in negotiations with Real Sociedad, which has left the door ajar for Arsenal. The report indicates that the Gunners have identified Merino as a priority target, with the player keen to work under Mikel Arteta. Alongside the lure of playing under Arteta, the potential financial benefits make a deal to Arsenal an appealing prospect.

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino is being circled by the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa have made a loan approach for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider. It is reported that Everton have also shown an interest in the 28-year-old, who Manchester City are keen to offload permanently. However, the Premier League champions are willing to facilitate a loan move for Phillips, which Villa have shown significant interest in. Villa are keen to add to their midfield options ahead of a busy 2024-25, where they will have to balance their domestic season with their Champions League campaign.

- Talks between Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain for forward Victor Osimhen have stalled, per Fabrizio Romano. The Nigerian was left out of Napoli's squad for their friendly against KF Egnatia over the weeked, with Osimhen desperate to secure a move away from the Italian outfit. It is reported that Napoli are looking to bring Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku to the club as a replacement for Osimhen.

- Negotiations between AC Milan and AS Monaco are ongoing for midfielder Youssouf Fofana, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that whilst the 25-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Milan regarding a four-year contract, the two clubs have not yet managed to agree upon a valuation. The report suggests that Milan submitted an offer in the region of €17 million, however, this fell short of Monaco's valuation which sits at €30m.

- Liverpool have rejected an approach for midfielder Wataru Endo from Marseille, reports the Daily Mirror. While other clubs also hold an interest in Endo, Liverpool are not entertaining offers and do not want to part ways with the playmaker. The 31-year-old joined the English giants last summer and is not understood to be a player that new manager Arne Slot will allow to depart this summer.

- West Ham United are pushing to strike a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, per Nicolo Schira. The Hammers are understood to be eager to add a right-back to their squad this summer and, after seeing their deal for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui fall through, it is reported that they have turned their attention to Wan-Bissaka.