Chelsea have signed Filip Jörgensen from Villarreal. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have completed the signing of Denmark under-21 goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen from LaLiga side Villarreal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who last season became Villarreal's No. 1 keeper, has signed a seven-year deal, Chelsea said.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth around £20 million ($25.67m).

"This move is a dream come true," Jörgensen told club media.

"I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can't wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."

Born in Sweden to a Danish father and Swedish mother, Jörgensen represented Sweden at youth levels before making a switch to Denmark in May 2021.