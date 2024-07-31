Hansi Flick has his first press conference as the new Barcelona manager. (2:21)

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants to do "something similar" to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after beating the Premier League champions on penalties in Orlando on Tuesday.

Young goalkeeper Ander Astralaga was the hero, saving penalties from Kalvin Phillips and Jacob Wright after the match had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes at the Camping World Stadium.

Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre had twice given Barça the lead in the friendly, but City responded on both occasions, first through Nico O'Reilly and then Jack Grealish.

"We were really good against a great team," Flick said in the post-game news conference. "We defended together and attacked together, as a team, and that's what we want. We fought for each other.

"Maybe in the first half we were too deep, our idea is to be a bit further forward, we need more possession, but we played against Manchester City ... Pep has been there for eight years and we want to do the same as them in terms of philosophy. Maybe a little bit different, but with that idea."

Barça are without 10 players in the United States due to injuries and international commitments, while Ilkay Gündogan, Raphinha and Jules Koundé were also unavailable for this game as they return to start preseason this week.

Flick, therefore, used the match to look at some of the younger players in the travelling party.

Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal both impressed in midfield, while striker Victor -- a €2.5 million summer signing from Girona who scored 20 goals on loan with Barça's B team last season -- and Pablo Torre got the goals.

"The [youngsters] did really well," Flick added. "I already spoke in my presentation about La Masia, everyone talks about it -- and with reason.

"But I don't want to focus on individual names after just one game. They all did really well. As I said, we attacked together and defended together. I wasn't sure we would have that defensive balance, but we did."

Hansi Flick joined Barcelona as head coach in 2024. Joan Gosa/Xinhua via Getty Images

Victor, 22, became the first scorer of the Flick era with his opener in the 24th minute and he's hoping to earn a place in the German coach's plans.

"I am looking forward to an exciting season," he told reporters. "I am really motivated to stay with the first team and working hard every day to prove I deserve it.

"My intention is to stay here. I am convinced I can, but I am taking things day by day. What will be, will be."

Barça are next in action on Saturday when they play Real Madrid in New Jersey. They close their tour of the U.S. against AC Milan in Baltimore on Aug. 6.