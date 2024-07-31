Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have been fined for delays in kick-offs and restarts. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Manchester City have been sanctioned by the Premier League for breaches related to late kick-offs and restarts in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The charges, which are spread across 22 matches, date back to August 2022 and see City fined more than £2 million ($2.6m).

"The Premier League and Manchester City FC have entered into a sanction agreement after the club accepted it had breached Premier League Rule L.33 relating to kick-off and re-start obligations," the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

"It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule."

The sanction agreement shared on the Premier League website stated that City had "apologised for their accepted breaches" and had reminded players and staff of "their responsibilities in complying with Rule. L.33."