Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Füllkrug set to join West Ham

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: West Ham agrees deal for BVB's Füllkrug

West Ham United are set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug, according to Sky Sports Deutshland's Florian Plettenberg.

It is reported that a deal worth €26 million plus €4m in add-ons has been agreed upon for the 31-year-old after the Hammers reached a breakthrough during negotiations on Friday.

He is believed to have been high up on the shortlist of new manager Julen Lopetegui, who is said to have been pushing for his side to get a deal for him over the line. The Germany international is now ready to undergo a medical having already agreed terms on a salary worth €3m-a-season to join on a three-year contract at the London Stadium that includes the option of a further year.

Füllkrug contributed to 20 goals in 29 matches for BVB in the Bundesliga last season and was also a standout performer during his appearances for Germany at the European Championship.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug is reportedly is set to join West Ham United. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- An offer in the region of £80m will be required if Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, reports the Independent. The 23-year-old is believed to be one of the names on the Reds' shortlist this summer, while they are also said to be looking to sign a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. Gordon was a key player for the Magpies last season, scoring 11 goals while assisting another 10 in 35 Premier League matches.

- Juventus are leading the race for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Bianconeri are reported to currently be ahead of West Ham in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, who has indicated his preference to join manager Thiago Motta's side. He is also believed to be on the radar of Bologna.

- Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is set to return to RB Leipzig on loan, reports Le Parisien. The 21-year-old will return to the Bundesliga club for another season after shining there in the last campaign, but it is reported that no permanent option clause has been included. Simons was a standout player for the Netherlands at the European Championship recently, scoring in the 2-1 semifinal defeat against England.

- Stade Rennais winger Désiré Doué would prefer a move to Bayern Munich over Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Personal terms are believed to have already been reached between the club and the 19-year-old, but a formal approach is yet to be made to PSG as manager Vincent Kompany looks to move some players on first. It is expected that their offer will be worth between €55m and €60m.