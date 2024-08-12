Watch the Game Highlights from Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride, 07/01/2024 (1:57)

Angel City FC has signed English midfielder and former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem through 2026 on a free transfer.

"I'm thrilled to sign for Angel City and take on this exciting new challenge," Zelem said in a statement. "The opportunity to compete in the NWSL, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, is a huge step in my career. I'm eager to test myself in a new league, against top players whilst contributing to the success of this ambitious club."

Zelem registered 32 goals and 46 assists in 161 appearances for Manchester United. She appeared in two games for England during the squad's runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup.

Zelem joins Angel City as the team's first signing of the summer window, which opened on Aug. 1 for the National Women's Soccer League.

Angel City sits 11th in the 14-team league at the Olympic break with only 15 points from 16 games and a goal difference of minus 10.

The Los Angeles-based side made the semifinals of the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, losing to NJ/NY Gotham FC in last week's semifinal.

"Katie Zelem is a wonderful addition to our squad at the perfect time," Angel City FC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement.

"She has honed leadership skills at high levels as the captain of Manchester United, is a skilled midfielder with an elite-level football acumen, and her desire to bring championships to LA was palpable upon first communication. We are excited to welcome her."

Zelem, 28, was born in Manchester and told reporters recently that she is "a home bird," which made the decision to leave for Angel City a difficult one.

Katie Zelem signed with Angel City FC through 2026 on a free transfer. Julian Finney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

She added that she is ready for a new challenge, including the difficult weekly competition of the NWSL.

At Angel City, Zelem is reunited with United States international and two-time World Cup winner Christen Press. The pair played together at Manchester United during the 2020-21 season.

Press just returned to the field after over two years of recovery from a torn ACL in June 2022.

Welcome to LA, Katie!

📝 #AngelCityFC announces that England WNT midfielder Katie Zelem has signed with the club through 2026 via free agency. Zelem, former team captain for Man Utd, joins the club as the first signing of the August transfer window.https://t.co/T4nF5Qx2nH pic.twitter.com/KU2QpNTRA9 — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) August 12, 2024

Zelem is also close friends with Angel City winger Claire Emslie.

Zelem previously announced in June that she would leave Manchester United after joining the club in 2018.

She helped Manchester United earn promotion to the Women's Super League, which is England's top flight, in the 2018-19 season.

Zelem was named player of the season for the club in her first year there.

United immediately challenged for Champions League placement after promotion, finishing in fourth place for three consecutive seasons before finishing runners-up in 2022-23.

Last season, United fell to fifth in the league but won the FA Cup for the first time. However, there has been significant turnover throughout the success.

Casey Stoney, the coach who led Manchester United to promotion, left the club in 2021 amid growing tension over a lack of resources such as adequate training facilities.

Three years later, that issue remains in the headlines. Manchester United men's team recently took over the women's team's training complex while the men's facilities are being renovated.

The women's team is now using portable buildings, a move that disappointed women's players, as ESPN previously reported.

This summer is the second straight to feature high-profile departures at Manchester United.

This summer, goalkeeper and England international Mary Earps left for Paris Saint-Germain, and Spanish defender Lucía García left for Monterrey in Liga MX.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United's billionaire owner, and his leadership team at INEOS have insisted that the women's team is a priority.

This week, in an interview with The Times, Ratcliffe was more pointed about Manchester United's finances.

"The men's team make £800 million [$1bn], the women's team cost £10 million [$12.7m]," he said.

A spokesperson for INEOS told The Times that ownership had invested £10m into the women's facility.

The NWSL resumes its regular season later this month.

Angel City returns to the field with a crucial road game against Southern California foe San Diego Wave FC on Aug. 24.