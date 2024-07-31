Open Extended Reactions

Longtime United States women's national team forward and two-time World Cup-winner Christen Press has been reactivated from Angel City's season-ending injury list and is available for selection in the team's match against San Diego Wave FC on Thursday.

Press last played on June 11, 2022, when she tore her right ACL in an National Women's Soccer League match. She has undergone four knee surgeries since and she missed the entirety of 2023, including the World Cup.

"You have to accept that things won't go the way you think they will, but maybe they'll go even better," Press said in a statement. "That's the hope that I'm taking into the next phase of my recovery journey.

"I'm very proud of all the hard work that has taken me to this moment, and grateful to the army of people around me that have helped me arrive. Thank you to the women's soccer family that has supported me all the way... I can't wait to play for all of you again."

Christen Press returned to training with Angel City in June. Courtesy of Angel City Football Club

Press, a Southern California native, was Angel City's first signing as the team put together its roster ahead of its 2022 NWSL expansion season. She has scored 50 goals across all competitions in 101 NWSL games.

"This is a direct result of two straight years of Christen's hard work and determination to return to the game," Angel City head coach Becki Tweed said in a statement. "She is a leader on and off the pitch and we are thrilled to have her available for selection."

Thursday's match between Angel City and San Diego is part of the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup. The NWSL regular season resumes in late August.

Press, 35, won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with the USWNT as well as the 2021 Olympic bronze medal. She scored the opening goal in the USWNT's 2019 World Cup semifinal victory over England.

Previously, Press played for Manchester United in England's top flight, as well as the Chicago Red Stars and Utah Royals in the NWSL.

She turned pro in 2011 and won WPS Rookie of the Year with magicJack before that league folded, and she went to Sweden, where she became the first American to win a golden boot award. She also played in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final.