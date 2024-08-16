Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team legend Landon Donovan will serve as San Diego Wave's interim head coach for the rest of the 2024 season, the NWSL club said Friday.

The 42-year-old, the joint leading scorer in USMNT history, will step in for former interim Paul Buckle as he transitions out of the role. Buckle's initial commitment to the interim position was only through the summer as the Wave continue to look for a new head coach.

"First off, we want to thank Paul for his professionalism and honoring his commitment to see us through this summer window," said San Diego sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton in a news release.

"We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Welcome to Wave FC, @landondonovan 🌊



Donovan will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/UNOqlSyZSF — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 16, 2024

"Landon's level of knowledge, understanding and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be -- in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club."

From 2020 through 2022, Donovan was the head coach and executive vice president of soccer operations for the now-defunct San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship.

In the team's final season in 2023, the local San Diegan was given the full-time role of executive vice president of soccer operations. Donovan's previous role with the Loyal was his first and only coaching experience at the professional level.

Donovan will now seek to revive the NWSL Shield holder, which is currently outside of a playoff position thanks to a 3W-6D-7L record. The Wave were also knocked out in the group stage of the ongoing NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

San Diego will take part in the Concacaf W Champions Cup in its tournament opener against Santa Fe FC in Panama City, Panama, on Aug. 20.

The club will then return to NWSL play a home game against Angel City FC on Aug. 24, which will feature the return of its six Olympians, including American gold medal-winners Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw.

Donovan, the only American male to register 50-plus goals and assist for the national team, earned a long list of plaudits for both club and country.

The 14-time MLS All-Star claimed six MLS Cup titles in his career with the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy. At the national team level, Donovan earned four Gold Cup trophies and was selected as the Best Young Player in the 2002 World Cup.