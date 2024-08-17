Durand Cup: Kolkata derby cancelled; Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal to share points

Open Extended Reactions

The Durand Cup group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, scheduled for Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, has been cancelled.

According to a PTI report, the decision to cancel the Derby was taken due to security reasons as Kolkata is witnessing protests after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

"Both the teams will be awarded a point each, while the fans will get full refund for the tickets they bought," an official told PTI.

The report also mentioned that further Durand Cup matches scheduled in Kolkata could be shifted to Jamshedpur.

Due to the cancellation and sharing of the points, Mohun Bagan have made it to the quarterfinals as they topped their group with seven points. East Bengal also have seven points but a lesser goal difference puts them in the second spot.

However, East Bengal will still make it through to the quarterfinals as one of the two best second-placed teams along with Punjab FC. The last spot in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup will be decided in the game between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong, in a winner-takes-all contest. Apart from the two Kolkata giants, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Indian Army and NorthEast United have already made it through to the last-eight stage.

The quarterfinals begin on August 21. Three matches will take place in Jamshedpur, while one match is scheduled at Kokrajhar, Assam. The two semifinals and the final are also scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium.