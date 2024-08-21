Julien Laurens lays out what to expect from Mason Greenwood in Ligue 1 after an impressive first game with Marseille. (1:34)

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are growing more optimistic that a deal for midfielder Manuel Ugarte can be agreed before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

United, according to a source, are hopeful an agreement can be reached, whether it's an immediate transfer or an initial loan with an obligation or option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 23-year-old is keen to move to Old Trafford and was left out of the squad for PSG's opening Ligue 1 game of the season against Le Havre on Friday.

United have so far refused to agree to meet PSG's £50 million ($60m) valuation of the Uruguay international. There's hope that PSG will have to lower their demands the closer it gets to the transfer deadline on Aug. 30.

Lines of communication between the two clubs have remained open throughout the summer and there is a willingness on both sides to get the deal done.

Sources have told ESPN that United are looking at securing departures for more squad players to give them greater flexibility in negotiations for Ugarte.

The club have already raised around £60 million with the exits of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Willy Kambwala.

Facundo Pellistri became the latest departure when sealing a permanent transfer to Greek club Panathinaikos on Wednesday. Hannibal Mejbri is also expected to leave.

Manuel Ugarte has not featured for Paris Saint-Germain this season amid ongoing transfer speculation. Franco Arland/Getty Images

United will also listen to offers for Victor Lindelöf and Jadon Sancho among others. Sancho has been linked with a move to PSG and although the French club are looking for another forward, a source has told ESPN that the England winger is lower down their list of priorities.

Meanwhile, Napoli remain interested in Scott McTominay. The Scotland midfielder is considering the Italian side as a viable option this summer in the event that the two clubs can reach an agreement on the fee.

United, according to a source, are not trying to force McTominay out but will listen to realistic offers. McTominay, who was named on the bench for the first game of the season against Fulham, is tempted by the prospect of regular football but is yet to make a firm decision on his future.