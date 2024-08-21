Ali Krieger discusses why she thinks Landon Donovan could do a great job at San Diego Wave as he's been appointed the club's interim head coach. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Weston McKennie is in talks over a new deal with Juventus, a source has told ESPN.

McKennie's contract is up in June 2025 and he has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer. There's been interest in the player from the Bundesliga, Premier League and from Fiorentina but after a turbulent summer, he is favouring extending his stay with Juventus.

McKennie, 25, found himself left out of Juventus' squad for their final two preseason matches. McKennie, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and Federico Chiesa were all exiled with manager Thiago Motta saying "[those players] have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible."

Szczęsny has since left the club after coming to a mutual agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract while Chiesa is still out of the squad. But McKennie returned to first-team training at the end of last week.

"First of all, McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs," Motta told a news conference on August 18. McKennie was an unused substitute for Juventus' 3-0 win against Como on Monday, the first game of their Serie A campaign.

Weston McKennie joined Juventus in 2020 on loan before signing a permanent deal with the club a year later. Diego Puletto/Juventus/Juventus FC via Getty Images

But McKennie is hopeful of extending his contract Juventus for a further year, which would take him through to the 2026 men's World Cup, which is going to be held in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

McKennie started all three of the USMNT's Copa América group stage games having featured in 34 Serie A matches for Juventus last season.