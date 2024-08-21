Rob Dawson breaks down why İlkay Gündoğan rejoining Manchester City would be perfect for him and the club. (2:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are close to completing a deal to re-sign Ilkay Gündogan, a source has told ESPN.

Gündogan is set to leave Barcelona after just one year and return to the Etihad Stadium, where he spent seven highly successful seasons before moving to Spain last summer.

The midfielder will travel to Manchester on Wednesday with an official announcement expected before the weekend. Gündogan could make his second debut for the club against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

City have moved quickly to snap up Gündogan, who had two years left on his Barcelona contract. He is set to sign a one-year deal to rejoin Pep Guardiola's squad with the option of another year.

A source has told ESPN that there will be no fee involved and Gündogan's short spell at Barcelona will come to an end by mutual agreement.

The 33-year-old was also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, particularly Al Nassr, but has chosen to return to City after conversations with head coach Pep Guardiola.

Ilkay Gündogan is close to rejoining Manchester City one year after he left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The pair have previously lived in the same building in Manchester and have a close personal relationship off the field.

Gündogan, who announced his retirement from the Germany national team on Monday, made more than 300 appearances for City between 2016 and 2023. He won 12 major trophies during his first spell with City, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

City were keen for him to stay last summer before he departed on a free transfer. Gündogan turned down a number of contract offers, as well as interest from Arsenal, to join Barcelona.

He made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, but has been allowed to leave the club to ease their financial issues following the arrival of attacking midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.