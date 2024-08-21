Open Extended Reactions

Manuel Neuer has called time on his international career with Germany following their quarterfinal exit at the 2024 European Championship.

Neuer, 38, won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

The goalkeeper made his international debut for Die Mannschaft in 2009 and went on to make 124 appearances, featuring at four World Cups and four European Championships.

"The day had to come at some point. Today my career with the German national team ends," Neuer said in a video on his Instagram. "Everyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn't easy for me. I made my debut over 15 years ago against the UAE and was so nervous back then.

"We had many ups and downs. The highlight was obviously the world cup win in Brazil. When I look back today, I'm very proud and grateful to have stood with my teammates on the pitch and to have been captain for seven years. To crown my career, I was able to come back from injury and play at a home Euros."

Manuel Neuer pictured following Germany's defeat to Spain at Euro 2024. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

In a statement on social media, the Germany national team said: "For one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, all words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu!

"Of course for your unique, outstanding successes. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for teammates and millions of fans and footballers all over the world. You changed the game of goalkeeping, you shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a support. As a captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We will miss you!"

Neuer follows Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan in retiring from Germany duty in recent months.

Neuer's club Bayern Munich, with whom he has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles, begin their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.